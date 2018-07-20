Waqar Younis vows to support Imran Khan's slogan of change

KARACHI: Pakistan pace bowling legend Waqar Younis on Thursday vowed to support Imran Khan’s slogan of change and to build Naya Pakistan.

Pakistan is going to vote in crucial July 25 polls in which PTI is hoping to form government in Islamabad.



Wishing all the best to PTI chief in the upcoming elections, the legendary cricketer, in his tweet, said;"Enough is Enough..Time to bring Change #PAKISTAN All the Best in the upcoming elections Skipper,,We are all behind you @ImranKhanPTI."

Undoubtedly, Khan is a famous leader and a crowd-puller. He had been a household name as a cricketer before he stepped in the world of politics in 1996.



Many celebrities, like Waqar Younis, are throwing their weight behind Khan's popular slogans of change and Naya Pakistan.

PTI chief has a big support of important sections of society as prominent personalities are joining him for his narrative to make Pakistan corruption free and projecting his image as the only saviour of the country.



His charisma and populism will gain ground if he makes efforts to bring a real change in society implementing his party's manifesto that is attracting a huge majority to see him next prime minister of Pakistan.



However, Khan's critics are of the view that PTI has not significantly succeeded to achieve its objectives in Khyber Pakhtwnkha as the existing economic and social structure in the province is still calling for drastic measures.