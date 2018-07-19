Sachin Tendulkar’s son out for a duck in debut match

India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's son made his batting debut with a duck in his first Under-19 appearance during the Youth Test match against the Sri Lankan U-19 team at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, NDTV reported.

Arjun Tendulkar, 18 was dismissed by Shashika Dulshan. The all-rounder defended 11 deliveries before being dismissed for a duck. His father Sachin Tendulkar was also dismissed for a duck in his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1989.

The youngster had bagged his first international wicket on Tuesday. Arjun needed only 12 balls to claim his maiden international wicket. He had trapped Kamil Mishara lbw to bag his first India Under-19 wicket.

Arjun, a left-arm pacer, bowled an in-swinging length delivery and the left-handed Mishara failed to read the line of the ball and departed for a paltry 9.



