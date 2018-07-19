Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Donkey is common expression used even by school teachers, Imran's lawyer tells ECP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan on Thursday assured the Election Commission of Pakistan of submitting a written statement on behalf of PTI chairman that he will not use such a language that could spread  hatred. 

The counsel appeared before a four-member bench of the electoral body which issued a notice to Imran Khan on Wednesday for using foul language against his opponents in election rallies.

The lawyer told the commission that Mr Khan was unable to show up because he was was busy  campaigning ahead of general election.

At the onset of hearing, ECP's Sindh member Abdul Ghaffar Soomori said Imran Khan used extremely inappropriate language which his lawyer must have heard.

Awan responded in affirmative and then ran footage of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz  leader Ayaz Sadiq using objectionable language against PTI leader.

While defending his party chairman, Babar Awan said donkey was an common expression  which  school teachers also  use for their students.

The ECP panel, however, told him that there was a difference between a teacher and the politician.

The  ECP more notice against the politicians using inappropriate language would also be issued.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI candidate from NA-149 disqualified for life

PTI candidate from NA-149 disqualified for life
Pakistan election: the main players

Pakistan election: the main players
No truth in 'threat alerts' circulating on social media: ISPR

No truth in 'threat alerts' circulating on social media: ISPR
PTI worker injured as 'PPP activist' opens fire at election office in Karachi

PTI worker injured as 'PPP activist' opens fire at election office in Karachi

Load More load more