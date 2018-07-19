Donkey is common expression used even by school teachers, Imran's lawyer tells ECP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan on Thursday assured the Election Commission of Pakistan of submitting a written statement on behalf of PTI chairman that he will not use such a language that could spread hatred.

The counsel appeared before a four-member bench of the electoral body which issued a notice to Imran Khan on Wednesday for using foul language against his opponents in election rallies.

The lawyer told the commission that Mr Khan was unable to show up because he was was busy campaigning ahead of general election.

At the onset of hearing, ECP's Sindh member Abdul Ghaffar Soomori said Imran Khan used extremely inappropriate language which his lawyer must have heard.

Awan responded in affirmative and then ran footage of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq using objectionable language against PTI leader.

While defending his party chairman, Babar Awan said donkey was an common expression which school teachers also use for their students.

The ECP panel, however, told him that there was a difference between a teacher and the politician.

The ECP more notice against the politicians using inappropriate language would also be issued.