Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

PML-N, PTI are product of dictators: Bilawal Bhutto

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused rival PPP and PML-N of being the product of dictators.

“PPP is an ideological party which doesn’t believe in politics of abuses and calling names,” Bilawal Bhutto told a gathering of supporters in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday.

Bhutto called on political parties to end the culture of hurling abuses in politics.

He pledged that PPP, if came into power, would extend the Benazir Bhutto Income Support to the whole of Pakistan.

“PPP has always introduced pro-farmer policies. We will also build shelters for the homeless people,” he said. 

“Farmers will be allowed to insure their crops under Kisan Card,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s prosperity was directly linked with the wellbeing of farmers.

“We will open food stores at union council level and those will be run by women,” he said.

