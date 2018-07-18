Netflix: who’s watching what across the globe

LOS ANGELES: As Netflix's journey to global dominance continues, it is generating more revenue from streaming outside the US than within it for the first time.



Netflix has successfully been producing shows to accelerate the brand perception that are incredibly relevant in their home territories, and the nice windfall is that they get viewed all over the world.

To attract a large number of users from India, the company launched its first original Indian series, "Sacred Games" over a week ago and which has already been a great success.

"Sacred Games" is set in the Mumbai underworld and stars several big Bollywood names. It's the kind of original series Netflix is counting on to boost its share of one of the world's most promising video streaming markets.

Its latest original movie from India, "Lust Stories," is also going strong. Released in June, it was the "largest watched original in percentage terms" in its first month.

It has half a dozen more Indian shows in the pipeline, content that might strengthen its global position.



Netflix has even invested in expansive subtitling and dubbing systems to make its international productions available for the widest audience outside each title's native language.

Here you will get that what the world is watching. Do they have strange shows we've never heard about, or are they just watching stranger things and re-runs of Friends like the rest of us?

Turns out Netflix actually made a map so you can see what TV shows are being watched all over the world.

As per reports, here are the most popular Netflix shows in every country:

________________________________________

• Australia - Wentworth

• Brazil - 3%

• Canada - Disjointed

• France - The Bridge

• Germany - House Of Cards

• Greece - House Of cards

• Honk Kong - Black Mirror

• India - Friends

• Ireland - GLOW

• Italy - The Defenders

• Jamaica - Dear White People

• Japan - The Walking Dead

• Portugal - 3%

• Saudi Arabia - Breaking Bad

• South Korea - The Walking Dead

• United Kingdom - Stranger Things

• U.S.A. - Stranger Things

For the full list click here.

________________________________________

The Top 5 Most Popular Shows:

• 3% - Most popular in 8 countries

• My Love From The Star - Most popular in 7 countries

• 13 Reasons Why - Most popular in 5 countries

• Bones - Most popular in 5 countries

• Boys Over Flowers - Most popular in 5 countries