Root, Morgan guide England to ODI series win against India

LEEDS: A big unbeaten 186-run partnership between Joe Root and Eoin Morgan guided England to an easy eight-wicket victory in the third and final One-day International and also take the three-match series 2-1 against India here at Headingley on Tuesday.

England, set 257 to win, finished on 260 for two, with Test skipper Joe Root 100 not out on his Yorkshire home ground.

Together with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan (88 not out) he shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 186.

Earlier 2019 World Cup hosts England, top of the ODI rankings to India´s second, restricted the tourists to 256 for eight after Morgan won the toss.

India captain Virat Kohli top-scored with 71 as Yorkshire´s David Willey and Adil Rashid took three wickets apiece.

India 256-8, 50 overs (V Kohli 71; D Willey 3-40, A Rashid 3-49)

England 260-2, 44.3 overs (J Root 100 no, E Morgan 88 no)

Result: England won by eight wickets

Series: England win three-match series 2-1