Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N, PTI form election alliance with Aurangzeb Farooqui

KARACHI: Election candidates representing PML-N and PTI have pledged their support to Rah-e-Haq Pakistan leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui in NA-238, Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, PML-N candidate Javed Arsalan Khan, PTI’s Ejaz Swati and an independent candidate announced their support to ASWJ Pakistan President Farooqui in the coming elections.

"W will back the PTI and PML-N on provincial seats in return for their support in NA-238," Farooqui told media persons. “We have selected reputable names to serve the country."

Speaking on this occasion, Javed Arsalan Khan said that all religious parties in Malir district had fielded their own candidates.

Muzaffar Ali, an independent candidate, appealed for support, saying he had carried out development work in Malir. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan submits rejoinder on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ

Pakistan submits rejoinder on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ
Harkat-ul Mujahideen founder Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil joins PTI

Harkat-ul Mujahideen founder Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil joins PTI
PML-N seeks ECP’s ban on Imran Khan’s 'inappropriate' speeches

PML-N seeks ECP’s ban on Imran Khan’s 'inappropriate' speeches
Shahid Afridi visits Mastung blast victims, meets martyred Raisani’s family

Shahid Afridi visits Mastung blast victims, meets martyred Raisani’s family
Load More load more