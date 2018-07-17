PML-N, PTI form election alliance with Aurangzeb Farooqui

KARACHI: Election candidates representing PML-N and PTI have pledged their support to Rah-e-Haq Pakistan leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui in NA-238, Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, PML-N candidate Javed Arsalan Khan, PTI’s Ejaz Swati and an independent candidate announced their support to ASWJ Pakistan President Farooqui in the coming elections.

"W will back the PTI and PML-N on provincial seats in return for their support in NA-238," Farooqui told media persons. “We have selected reputable names to serve the country."

Speaking on this occasion, Javed Arsalan Khan said that all religious parties in Malir district had fielded their own candidates.

Muzaffar Ali, an independent candidate, appealed for support, saying he had carried out development work in Malir.