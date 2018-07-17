CJP Justice Nisar sways to traditional music during Gilgit-Baltistan tour

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has become center of attention online after a video of him swaying with locals of Gilgit-Baltistan went viral.



The CJP who is presently touring the northern areas of the country with his family, was spotted sharing a jovial moment with locals in the Hunza Valley by shaking a leg in a traditional manner, during a ceremony conducted in his honor.

The amateur footage of Justice Nisar also shows him donning a traditional attire of the region, a cultural headwear and a long ‘chugha’ as he whirled to folk music.

Furthermore, Justice Nisar had also received acclaim from the locals in the region after he avowed to deal with their issues on an urgent basis.