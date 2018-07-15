Imran Khan pledges effective LG system after coming into power

JHANG: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Sunday said his party would introduce an effective and better local bodies (LB) system in the country after coming into power.

Addressing a public gathering here at Mai Heer Stadium, he said public representatives are committed to serve the masses in a democracy.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan the prime minister and chief ministers had become kings, who had wasted public wealth at their own will and that was why the people in the country in general and in Punjab in particular were facing problems like lack of quality education, potable water, health and other basic facilities, he said.

"If the people voted for the PTI to power, it will bring about qualitative as well as quantitative change in all spheres of life," he said. “We will devolve powers to local level by introducing the best LB system. It was the basic spirit of democracy that local body units should be empowered.”

The central and provincial governments should only provide funds to them so that they could resolve the people’s problems, he added.

He said earlier the fate of people in Punjab was decided in Lahore. It was due to this reason that no one paid heed to the development of Jhang district.

"PTI, after winning the election, would provide funds to the district under the new LB system and its people would launch and complete development projects of their own choice, he added.

Referring to the PTI''s manifesto, Imran said:" The party will provide shelter to the shelterless people and for this purpose we will construct five million houses across the country.

" The PTI would provide all basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps by bringing about positive changes in the police system, controlling price hike and recovering national wealth from the corrupt, he added.