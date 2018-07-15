In Quetta, Imran Khan laments failure to implement NAP

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has called on civilian government, army, police and security agencies to bring security institutions on one page to deal with the scourge of terrorism.

“Terrorists are gaining momentum due to lacks in implementation of National Action Plan (NAP). We must implement NAP across the country on immediate basis,” Khan told media persons at BAP’s headquarters in Quetta.

“After APS attack, this is perhaps the biggest and deadliest attack in Pakistan. This is our enemies' agenda to postpone elections & create further havoc in Pakistan. We all must unite against it,” he said.

“There is no question of us working with those working with the corrupt and who have money laundering cases on them because it will derail us from implementation of our manifesto for change,” he said

Khan said that the biggest damage done to Pakistan has been because the authorities had never adhered to the national action plan that all parties agreed to.

“Our tribal areas and Balochistan have been ripped apart by terrorism but how many national leaders have ever stepped here? It is up to national leadership to bring people together,” he said.

“We need such a federal government that brings all provinces to one page. Any province that faces a terror attack, the PM should come and sit in that province and give leadership in times of grief”

To a question, he said that Siraj Raisani was a completely patriotic Pakistani.

“Today we stand with all of Balochistan for this huge tragedy this province and all of Pakistan is reeling from. There are outside forces and forces within Pakistan who are colliding towards this disruption to our electoral process. I am deeply saddened by this huge and irreparable loss of lives.”

“If we suspend election activities; it will mean a win for terrorism. So we have to fight back and continue forward. This upcoming election is a decisive one for Pakistan. This terrorism is to derail our stability, to create fear because enemies of Pakistan don’t want to see free and fair election.”

Khan also criticized media for ignoring the Mastung tragedy in their coverage.

“I did not see the needful media coverage of #Mastung tragedy where over 200 people have been martyred; 230 is a number that shakes an entire nation.

Earlier, he met with survivors of the blast at CMH Quetta.