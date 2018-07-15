'She said yes!': Marriage proposal steals limelight amid England vs India ODI

Footage of a man proposing to his partner amid an ODI between India and England in London has gone viral .



In the middle of the tense ODI, the man who later identified himself as Charan got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Pavind for her hand in marriage all the while Yuzvendra Chahal delivered his third-umpire method of commentary of the auspicious moment between the pair.

Following the match, in conversation with media outlet Indian TV, Charan explained how the idea was always at the back of his head.

"It was bit difficult to pull off, I spoke to a lot of people at the ECB and Lord's. But I got an email this morning saying that it was going to be possible and that I was going to be between the 22nd and the 28th overs," he stated.

The girl went on to articulate her feelings during the entire occurrence saying ,"I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it."

Sharing details about the couple's wedding plans, Chahan stated: "Sometime around August next year."