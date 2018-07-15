Hyderabad: Three wounded as PTI meeting end up in a scuffle

HYDERABAD: Three people were wounded Saturday night in a brawl that broke out in a corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Mustansir Billa.



According to details, the corner meeting was underway when two groups argued over a roadside accident between a car and a motorcycle in Latifabad No. 6, an area which falls under the constituency PS-65.

SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio confirmed media that the dispute over the road accident became a issue during the PTI gathering.