Sun July 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 15, 2018

Hyderabad: Three wounded as PTI meeting end up in a scuffle

HYDERABAD: Three people were wounded Saturday night in a brawl that broke out in a corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Mustansir Billa.

According to details, the corner meeting was underway when two groups argued over a roadside accident between a car and a motorcycle in Latifabad No. 6, an area which falls under the constituency PS-65.

SSP  Adeel Hussain Chandio confirmed media that  the dispute over the road accident  became a issue during the PTI gathering.

