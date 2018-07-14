Ban imposed on carrying arms in Sindh

KARACHI: The caretaker government of Sindh has imposed ban on carrying and exhibiting arms in the province with effect from midnight today till July 26.



The government has issued notification in this regard. The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order during election campaign and polling day on July 25.

As per the notification, the ban on carrying and exhibiting arms will be effective from midnight today till July 26, a day after general elections 2018.

Carrying arms around polling station is also banned.

The SHOs of all the police stations have been directed to register case against those violating the ban.

General elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25. The federal government has declared a public holiday on election day.