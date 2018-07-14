Hajj operation begins with first PIA flight landing in Medina

The Hajj flight operation that commenced on Saturday carrying 300 pilgrims from Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flights arrived in Medina and Jeddah.

The passengers in the initial flight of PIA’s PK-7001 at the Medina Airport were greeted by Director General Hajj Sajid Yousufani, Deputy Director Farooq Rasheed, Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, Suadi Arabia PIA Country Manager Waqar Naseer along with Saudi Hajj officials.

On the other hand, King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah welcomed an approximate of 186 pilgrims from Islamabad of flight PK-741 who were greeted by Director Hajj Mohammad Imtiaz, Consul Fauzia Waseem, Minister Coordination Javed Rafiq, HOC Atif Dar along with Pakistani Consulate Officers.

The warm welcome by significant dignitaries also included distribution of dates and prayer mats amongst the pilgrims by Saudi authorities.

Representatives of transportation authorities were present at the occasion as well which carried the pilgrims to their designated places of stay, following the Saudi immigration’s official procedures.

According to reports, a total number of 184,210 Pakistani pilgrims will be travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj in over 450 flights.