Germany stands with Pakistan in fight against terrorism: Merkel

BERLIN: After the brutal attacks in the southwest province of Pakistan German Chancellor Merkel has sent a condolence to the victims of the attack and to the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Nasirul Mulk.

"Germany condemns the coward attack in Mastung and assures Pakistan that it will stand by on there side in the fight against terrorism," a statement by Merkel office said.

"Dear Prime Minister, I was deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack on an election campaign event in the province of Baluchistan. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack that has claimed so many victims. Be assured that Germany stands by your side in the fight against terrorism," she said.



"Please convey our heartfelt condolences and our wishes for recovery to the relatives of the victims and the injured."

Furthermore, in a statement the German Foreign Office called this attack, " an attack on the elections and the democratic process in Pakistan".

"We condemn the cowardly terrorist attacks on election campaigns in the Pakistani provinces of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the strongest terms. Our sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims. We wish the healing of injured people quick and complete recovery. The inhumane attack was an attack on the elections and the democratic process in Pakistan.



This Terror must not reach this goal. We call on political actors in Pakistan to do their utmost to ensure the peaceful, fair and transparent conduct of elections."

After one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history, the government has announced one-day mourning nationwide on Sunday. In suicide blast at a political rally in Mastung, 128 people were martyred an more than 150 are injured.

