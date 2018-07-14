China condemns Mastung attack

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission Chinese Embassy at Pakistan, Lijian Zhao has strongly condemned the Mastung attack that killed at least 128 people, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani on Friday.

Condemning the Mastung massacre, in his tweet, Lijian Zhao said that they are deeply shocked and saddened, adding that the attack is as brutal as APS.

He further said that China will stand firmly with Pakistan in its unremitting efforts to fight against terrorism & safeguard stability of Pakistan and security of the people.







