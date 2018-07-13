Police, PMLN workers clash near Sahiwal ahead of Nawaz Sharif return

LAHORE: Police took a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers into custody near Sahiwal, according to Geo News.

The TV channel reported that a clash took place between the PMLN workers and police when the law enforcers attempted to arrest Nadeem Kamran, a former minister, who was leading a rally to Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif at the airport.

The PMLN workers have been stopped on the Multan by-pass, Geo News reported.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are due to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport a week after being convicted in Avenfield reference .

Local administration have placed barricades on the roads leading to the airport in an effort to prevent the PMLN workers from gathering near the airport.

Mobile phone services have been suspended while Internet services are interrupted in parts of the metropolis .