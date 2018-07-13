Fri July 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Share

Police, PMLN workers clash near Sahiwal ahead of Nawaz Sharif return

LAHORE:  Police took a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers into custody  near Sahiwal, according  to Geo News.

The TV channel reported that a  clash took place between the PMLN workers and police when  the law enforcers  attempted to arrest  Nadeem Kamran,  a former minister, who was leading a rally to Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif at the  airport.

The PMLN workers have  been stopped on the Multan by-pass, Geo News reported.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are  due to  land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport a week after being convicted  in Avenfield reference .

Local administration have placed barricades on the roads leading to the airport  in  an effort to prevent the PMLN workers from  gathering near the airport.

Mobile phone services have been suspended while Internet services are interrupted in parts of the metropolis  . 

