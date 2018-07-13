Fri July 13, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Pakistan start Zimbabwe ODI series as favourites
Pakistan wins toss, opts to field against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field during its first match against Zimbabwe in Pakistan v Zimbabwe One-day International series starting today.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed expects the hosting to be tough opponents in their home conditions as their tour moves to Bulawayo for five games in the longer of cricket’s two short formats.

“The one-day series is important, and it’s not easy to play Zimbabwe in their home conditions,” said Sarfraz.“The matches are also starting very early. It’s probably even more cold in Bulawayo too, so it’s not going to be an easy series,” he said.

The match is due to start at 12:15 p.m. (PST). 

