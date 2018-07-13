Fri July 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Those greeting Nawaz are donkeys: Imran

Nawaz Sharif asks people to support him as Pakistan is at crossroads

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has released a video message ahead of his arrival in Pakistan, asking people to support him in his struggle which he said he is waging for the future of  coming generations.

Nawaz’s three aborted, successful attempts to return in last 11 years

"Pakistan is on the crossroad. I have done whatever  was possible . I know I have been convicted and awarded 10 years imprisonment   and will be taken straight to the jail," he said in the video which his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is accompanying him , shared on Twitter. 

NAB planning to arrest Nawaz, Maryam midair

In the video recorded on board the plane, he said : "I request people--  I am rendering this sacrifice for you, for coming generations, for the future of the country - stand by me and walk side by side  with me holding my hands.

He said asked his supports to seize  the opportunity which does not often arise. 

