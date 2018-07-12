Thu July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018

No order given to place Zardari, Faryal on ECL: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that Supreme Court had not summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in personal capacity nor it had ordered for their names to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of a suo moto case pertaining to money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

The top court also directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold the probe against Asif Zardari and his sister until after the polls.

The chief justice remarked that the summon was issued to the company directors, who were respondents in the case.

Subsequently, the bench while seeking reply from all respondents in the money laundering case, including Zardari and Talpur, adjourned further hearing of the case till August 6.

Advocate Aitzaz Ahsan, Advocate Farooq H Naek and Advocate Latif Khosa appeared before the court as legal team of the former president.

Meanwhile, Farooq H Naik raised objection that his client had reservations regarding Najaf Mirza head of FIA investigation team and requested the bench to change him but the court rejected his plea and said court would deal with the matter after July 25. 

