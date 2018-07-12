Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Asif Zardari rules out election boycott

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting allegations of money laundering, PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said that he would legally contest the charges.

In an interview on Wednesday, Zardari said that he was sent a notice of Rs15 million contrary to propaganda of Rs35 billion. “I had faced such cases in the past and I will face them again,” he said.

The PPP leader said that boycotting the coming elections was not under consideration.“Whatever is going to happen will be dealt with democratically. We will not boycott the elections,” he said.

Responding to a question, Zardari said that this was time for elections, not accountability. “The accountability should be carried out before or after the elections,” he noted.

The former president said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s politics would depend on circumstances. He said that whoever forms the government will have to sit with the PPP and make a deal.

“We will not let the democracy derail. I will hear them out but I will do what is important for the PPP and Pakistan.”

He said that his lawyers would appear before the FIA to respond to allegations of money laundering. 

