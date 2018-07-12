Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Entire country put on stake to oppose Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday condemned yesterday's suicide attack on a rally of Awami National Party  which resulted in the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour. 

While speaking to the media in London, Maryam lamented the death of  Haroon Bilour, who among 20 people was killed in a suicide attack in Peshawar’s Yakatoot area on Tuesday night.

"May Allah grant him a place in jannat and give courage to his family to bear this loss," she said, commending the Bilour family for their courage. 

"They are very brave people. Despite threats to their lives, they are peaceful. Yesterday I heard his son. My thoughts are with them," she said. 

To a question, Maryum said she hasn't heard  anything about Abu Dhabi meeting. 

Responding on the gist behind such attacks, the PML-N leader said that it indicates that Nawaz Sharif is winning and such attacks are being attempted to stop him, adding that the entire country has been put on stake to oppose Nawaz Sharif. 

