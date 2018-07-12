Barrister Haroon Bilour laid to rest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: ANP leader Barrister Haroon Bilour has been laid to rest in Syed Hasan Pir Graveyard after thousands of people attended his funeral at Wazir Bagh in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Bilour, son of slain politician Bashir Bilour, was among 20 people who were killed in a suicide attack in Peshawar’s Yakatoot area where ANP was holding a corner meeting.

In addition, 62 people were injured in the terrorist attack, which was claimed by banned TTP.

Large numbers of people, including ANP leaders and activists, joined the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged in Peshawar against the bomb blast targeting ANP's political meeting.

ANP has announced three days of mourning against the assassination of Haroon Bilour and vowed to press ahead with the campaign peacefully.

ECP postpones polls in PK-78

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had postponed the polls in PK-78 (Peshawar-XIII) constituency due to the death of the PK-78 candidate.

The new schedule for the said constituency will be announced later, it said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has also announced a three-day mourning in light of the attack, with lawyers beginning the boycott of court proceedings today.

PTI and PPP have suspended their political activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a day to express solidarity with the Bilour family.

COAS shares grief

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief and shock at the death of Haroon Bilour & victims of heinous terrorist attack.

“We are fighting against nexus of inimical forces which aren’t willing to absorb a peaceful & stable Pakistan. We remain undeterred & shall IA defeat them” COAS said.