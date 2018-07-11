Pakistan crickter Abdul Razzaq dismisses death rumours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's former cricketer Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday released a video on Twitter, dismissing rumors that he died in a road accident.
"Today on Facebook somebody gave incorrect news that Abdul Razzaq has died in a road accident".
It is regrettable, people should not do such things. Such news should not be posted on the social media. Al Hamdulillah, I am absolutely fine," he said in the video message.
