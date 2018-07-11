Pakistan crickter Abdul Razzaq dismisses death rumours

Pakistan's former cricketer Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday released a video on Twitter, dismissing rumors that he died in a road accident.



"Today on Facebook somebody gave incorrect news that Abdul Razzaq has died in a road accident".

It is regrettable, people should not do such things. Such news should not be posted on the social media. Al Hamdulillah, I am absolutely fine," he said in the video message.









