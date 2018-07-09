PIA to launch Air Safari once again

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has commenced its Air Safari flight services yet again that will take travelers atop the snowcapped peaks in the north of Pakistan.



The national flag carrier of the country, publicized the news of Air Safari returning once again for mountain enthusiasts that will take sightseer atop the second highest peak in the world, the K2 along with the Nanga Parbat.

Boarding the Air Safari, tourists will be able to fly through the clouds and witness the veiled splendors of northern Pakistan from a bird’s eye view.

“The wait is over!! This summer, PIA Air Safari is taking you on a trip of a lifetime, where you will see the majestic K2 and mesmerizing Nanga Parbat!! Don’t miss out a chance to see the top of the world. #PIA #AirSafari,” read the airline’s official tweet.

As per PIA’s official social media accounts, the safari flights will get kicked off from July 16th 2018.