Sat July 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Indian forces martyr three as protests erupt in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar:  Indian troops have martyred  three civilians including a girl  and injured several others in Occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the Indian forces opened fire on peaceful protesters in Kulgam district.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people took to the streets after Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of the district. 

The demonstrators  raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. 

"Indian troops and police used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. 

As the clashes intensified, the police and troops resorted to indiscriminate firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters resulting in the killing of three people and injuring of several others" according to the Kashmir Media Service.

 The martyred civilians have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Khanday (22), Irshad Majeed (20) and a girl Andleeb (16).


