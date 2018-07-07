Centuries-old Shandur Polo Festival 2018 kicks off in Chitral

CHITRAL: Shandur, known as the “roof of the world”, has officially commenced its famous Shandur Festival from today (Saturday).

Shandur is one of the major mountain passes that sits between Chitral and Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The flat top also serves as a venue for the 3-day polo festival where the best of the best players from Chitral and Gilgit meet in the finals. Holding such a massive festival at an altitude is very difficult, that’s why people at Chitral administration always quote that “Shandur is not a festival, it’s a Battle” for which arrangement and resource mobilization starts from early February.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Khurshid Alam Mehsud is committed to celebrating this event with great zeal and fervor highlighting a positive side of Pakistan for the world to see. It is a great way to promote the tourism industry and attract foreign and national tourists to Chitral.

DC Chitral Khurshid Alam, speaking about the festival said, "Lawari tunnel will be open for vehicular traffic from 1-11 July in order to facilitate the tourists who are visiting Chitral to participate in Shandur Festival, Moreover, the national flag carrier will also operate extra flights to Chitral during the event”.



“We have installed dustbins at every tent village established at Shandur for solid waste management, portable washroom and clean drinking water has also been provided at every camp," he added.

“A state of the art fireworks and musical night will also be a part of the event. Moreover, it is the first time that the polo match will be played under floodlights."

District Admin Chitral has also invited visitors & tourists from across the globe to experience a free style polo between two opposing teams Chitral & Gilgit-Baltistan.