Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking delay in Avenfield judgment dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Friday dismissed Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking delay in pronouncement of judgement in a corruption reference against him.

The application was filed by Sharif's lawyers on Thursday in which the ousted prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz requested the court to defer its judgment for a week since they are abroad and unable to attend the hearing.

Sharif's close aide Senator Asif Kirmani was also present in the jam-packed courtroom along with defence council Amjad Pervaiz.

The former prime minister said he would return to the country as soon as his wife shows some signs of improvement in her health condition.

The court on Tuesday reserved verdict in one of three corruption references against Sharif and his family members and fixed July 6th as the date for pronouncement of the decision.

Prosecution says Sharif faces maximum 14-year jail term in the corruption reference related to his London properties.



