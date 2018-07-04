Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England´s Delph returns to Russia after baby´s birth

SAINT PETERSBURG: England midfielder Fabian Delph is on his way back to Russia to prepare for Saturday´s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden after flying back home to attend the birth of his third child.

Delph was supported by England manager Gareth Southgate in his decision to leave the camp before Tuesday´s tense last-16 victory over Colombia on penalties.

x
Advertisement

"I´ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours," Delph posted on Instagram.

"Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans.

"At 07:52 Me my wife and 2 beautiful daughters welcomed their baby sister into the world."

In contrast to Delph´s decision, Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist has said he will definitely stay in Russia to play at the weekend even if his wife goes into labour.

"I´m planning to stay. My wife is a very strong person and we knew the situation before I came here," Granqvist told reporters after a 1-0 last-16 win over Switzerland.

"Nothing has happened so far... the baby doesn´t want to come yet. We´ll see what happens but I´ll play the game for sure."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Federer takes sets streak to 26 at Wimbledon

Federer takes sets streak to 26 at Wimbledon
Venus hits back at Wimbledon, Federer, Serena ready to roll

Venus hits back at Wimbledon, Federer, Serena ready to roll
Pakistan knocks hosts Zimbabwe out of T20I series

Pakistan knocks hosts Zimbabwe out of T20I series
Mire lifts Zimbabe to 162 against Pakistan

Mire lifts Zimbabe to 162 against Pakistan
Load More load more