SC orders immediate construction of Bhasha, Mohmand dams

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered immediate construction of two dams—Bhasha and Mohmand—in the country and also formed committee headed by Chairman WAPDA for implementation on the order.



The judgement was issued by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, saying that water is essential for the survival of people and Pakistan, adding that both the water reservoirs should be constructed on priority basis.

The Chief Justice said Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of water and this crisis will become worse, if not solved now.

The Supreme Court sought a report from federal government, WAPDA and other institutions in three weeks' time regarding construction of dams.

Chief Justice said a bank account will be opened in the name of Registrar Supreme Court where people can deposit donations for the construction of dams.

The Chief Justice himself donated of Rs 1 million for construction of Bhasha and Mohmad dams.