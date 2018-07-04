Saudi woman´s car set ablaze after driving ban lifted

Riyadh: Saudi police are hunting for arsonists who torched a woman´s car, only a week after the kingdom lifted a decades-long ban on female motorists.



Salma al-Sherif, a 31-year-old cashier based near the holy city of Makkah, told local media that her car had been deliberately set alight this week by men "opposed to women drivers".

"The incident is being investigated by security officials," police said in a statement released late Tuesday by local authorities.

"We are searching for the culprits."

On June 24, women celebrated taking the wheel for the first time in decades as the kingdom overturned ban on female drivers.

Sherif said she faced abuse from men in her neighbourhood soon after she began driving in a bid to ease her financial pressures.

"Half of my salary of 4,000 riyals ($1,067) was spent on a driver to take me to my workplace and drive my elderly parents," Sherif told the pro-government daily Okaz.

Sherif received an outpouring of support from Saudis on social media, with many posting pictures of her burning vehicle and denouncing the attack as a "terrorist act".

Local reports did not say whether her car was insured.

Some 120,000 women have applied for driving licences, according to an interior ministry spokesman, but it remains unclear how many have been issued.