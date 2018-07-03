Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

COAS Gen. Bajwa, Alice Wells discuss regional security

Rawalpindi: Ambassador Alice G. Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, US called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, during the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between both the countries.

x
Advertisement

Alice Wells commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. Both also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

All institutions should work within constitutional framework: Bilawal

All institutions should work within constitutional framework: Bilawal
Former KPT chief Jawed Hanif arrested by NAB

Former KPT chief Jawed Hanif arrested by NAB
Verdict in Avenfield reference against Sharif family on July 06

Verdict in Avenfield reference against Sharif family on July 06
Pakistan promotes three Air Officers as Air Marshal

Pakistan promotes three Air Officers as Air Marshal
Load More load more