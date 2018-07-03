Tue July 03, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Melania Trump made money from media organizations using her photos

American first lady Melania Trump made six figures in royalties from photos used by media organizations, local media reported.

According to an NBC report, the photos were allowed to use for positive converge only.

The report said Trump's financial disclosure in 2017 revealed that his wife made between 100,000 and 1000,000 from Getty Images, a photo agency.

Commenting on the disclosures, critics say the story was strange because it was odd for media organizations to use photos that came with conditions attached to their coverage.

They say most of the subjects,especially politicans and public figuers don't take share of the profits .

The report has stirred debate whether the President and those close to him are are profiting from his presidency,.  

Latest News

More From World

