Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Feminists face backlash for defending female NYU scholar accused of sexual harassment

Avital Ronell, a 66-year old  professor at New York University-File photo

Avital Ronell, an American philoshpher and a professor of German and comparative literature at New York University, has been accused of sexual harassment by a student.

Known only as 'M', the 30 years old male Ph.D. student filed a complaint last September with  the university against the 66-year old scholar.

x
Advertisement

About 50 prominent intellectuals including some leading feminist theoreticians have invited strong backlash after they came to the professor's defence calling the allegations  "witch hunt".

According to Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, cries of character witnesses of Ronell about "witch hunt, the call to avoid a kangroo court and emphasis on the achievements of the person said to be the "real victim" are similar to the automatic reactions sometimes heard to the accusations against men who are accused of sexual harassment".

Ronell's colleagues sent a letter  signed by about 50 scholars among them prominent feminists  to the university  defending her against the accusations.

According to a report, the letter was made public by Brian Leiter, a professor of Philosophy and law at the university of Chicago Law School in a blogpost titled 'Blaming the victim is apparently OK when the accused in a Title IX proceeding is feminist literary theorist".

Ronell’s colleagues also warned the administration that if she were to be terminated or relieved of her duties “the injustice would be widely recognized and opposed.”

Critics have called this attempt by the scholars hypocritical for going against the "party line" in which accusers should always be believed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

44 dead in bus crash in northern India

44 dead in bus crash in northern India
Shark pulls woman overboard by biting finger in Australia

Shark pulls woman overboard by biting finger in Australia
Will Messi quit after Argentina World Cup pain?

Will Messi quit after Argentina World Cup pain?
US teachers quietly train to carry guns into school

US teachers quietly train to carry guns into school
Load More load more