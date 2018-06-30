18-year-old girl becomes Saudi Arabia’s first supermodel

18-year-old Taleedah Tamer from Saudi Arabia is about to be known in history as Saudi Arabia’s first supermodel after she walks down the ramp at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.



Belonging to the city of Jeddah, Taleedah bagged her first modelling project as she landed on the cover of an international magazine of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia recently.

Taleedah, who has a Saudi Arabian father and Italian mother, hopes to inspire girls in the kingdom to become models too.

“When I first started modelling I never thought that I’d be the "first Saudi model", but it seems like the perfect time for the industry to open up," she said.

Taleedah added, “I’m representing Saudi women who are beautiful, strong women and I just want to be able to represent them in the right way.”