Sat June 30, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Priyanka Chopra named ‘hottest woman on planet’ by Maxim

International men’s magazine Maxim has named Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as the hottest woman on the planet.

Priyanka who has mustered global fame after starring in TV series ‘Quantico’ and several Hollywood movies, made it to the “Maxim Hot 100” for the fourth time.

The 35-year-old actor had earlier claimed the title in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

The announcement was shared by Maxim on Twitter:

Priyanka just recently visited India with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. The two are believed to get engaged by next month as per a report published in Filmfare some time back.

