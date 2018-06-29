Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

KARACHI: Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon, who is going through a trial for corruption of worth Rs 5 billion, is still staying at a private hospital after the former Sindh government extended his hospitalization as a sub-jail towards the end of its tenure.

He has been confined with sub jail at the VIP room of a private hospital pertaining to prolonged hospitalization despite being under trial for a heavy corruption.

The directives came from former chief minister Murad Ali Shah who asserted the further hospitalization as a private jail towards the end of his government’s tenure in Sindh.

Memon and eleven others were indicted in the Rs5.76 billion corruption reference by NAB in October 2017 prior to his transfer from jail to a hospital on court’s orders.

Memon was then shifted from Jinnah Hospital to the VIP ward of a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area on May 18 after he was prescribed to undergo hydrotherapy.