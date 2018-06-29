Pakistani road safety video spread In India as Whatsapp rumours spark mob attacks

Rumours spread through Whatspp messages and videos have sparked mob attacks in India, killing a woman and injuring many other people in different parts of India over past few days.

According to a news agency, several attacks were triggered by a viral message spread trough Whatsapp alleging that hundreds of people have entered Gujarat to abduct and sell children.

The videos doing the round on the Whatsapp also include one from Pakistan.

The news agency reported that the Pakistani video is actually a road safety video that has been circulated by users . The video is of a child apparently being kidnapped by two men on motorbikes.

A woman Shantidevi Nath was killed and three others injured an attack by 100 people in Ahmedabad.

The same video triggered four other attacks in the same Indian state.

Six people were injured in two separate incidents in Rajkot in Ahmedabad including a visiting family.

The police have urged people not to believe false rumours spread through Whatsapp.

"Guys please be on high alert," reads one message quoted by media.

“Three kids were kidnapped from my friend's area this morning. There were 10 guys giving biscuits..Parents pls be on high alert".