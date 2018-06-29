Pak students spellbind audience at Sichuan varsity cricket Mela

CHENGDU: In order to introduce cricket in China's province, a tournament was organized by the Sichuan University where Pakistani students enthralled the spectators with their favorite game.

The opening ceremony of the tournament kicked off by playing the national anthems of Pakistan and China.



Pakistan’s flags were erected around the sprawling Sichuan stadium. Pakistani students mesmerized the Chinese crowd by singing famous cultural songs of Pakistan.

As per format, Seven teams from Sichuan province and one team from Chongqing participated in the tournament played at Sichuan University’s stadium.

At the unveiling ceremony, members of the Sichuan University expressed their delight in introducing Pakistani sport in the University.



Consul General of Pakistan, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, thanked the Sichuan University, particularly the Pakistan Study Centre, for taking the initiative of organizing the first-ever cricket match and also thanked other Chinese universities for supporting their students to take part in the tournament.



While speaking at the occasion, Professor Song, Director of the Pakistan Study Centre at the Sichuan University, underscored that such friendly matches will play a great role in strengthening sports diplomacy between Pakistan and China and reinforce people-to-people ties. He hoped that Pakistani players will motivate their Chinese friends to develop a knack for playing cricket.

A cheering and spirited crowd of more than two hundred Pakistani students inspired the Chinese participants, in the rambunctious stadium, appreciating the fighting spirit of the players.



Haroon Masood, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Consulate General, in his remarks emphasized that sports were an important part of our cultural expression and that cricket was Pakistan’s craze. He expressed delight that cricket match was being played at the Sichuan University and hoped that going forward cricket will capture imagination of Chinese youth thus brining Pakistani and Chinese youth even closer. The tournament was covered by Chinese media.

The cricket team of the South University of Science and Engineering (SUSE), Yibin (Sichuan) won the tournament.