Afridi heads to Toronto, excited to play cricket in Canada

KARACHI: Former skipper Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Khan Afridi is excited to play cricket in Canada again after a long time.



Star-filled Global T20 Canada league kick starts Thursday. West Indies Darren Sammy (Toronto), Chris Gayle (Vancouver) and Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Montreal) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (Edmonton Royals) offer star power as team captains.

In a tweet here Thursday, Afridi said, “Headed to Toronto to join my team, and am excited to be playing cricket in Canada again after a long time.”

Afridi’s Edmonton Royals will face Toronto Nationals on Saturday June 30.



Afridi has asked his fans to buy tickets, come out and support his team and cricket.

The 22-match tournament begins on Thursday just north of Toronto and concludes on July 15