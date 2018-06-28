Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afridi heads to Toronto, excited to play cricket in Canada

KARACHI: Former skipper Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Khan Afridi is excited to play cricket in Canada again after a long time.

Star-filled Global T20 Canada league kick starts Thursday. West Indies Darren Sammy (Toronto), Chris Gayle (Vancouver) and Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Montreal) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (Edmonton Royals) offer star power as team captains.

x
Advertisement

In a tweet here Thursday, Afridi said, “Headed to Toronto to join my team, and am excited to be playing cricket in Canada again after a long time.”

Afridi’s Edmonton Royals will face Toronto Nationals on Saturday June 30.

Afridi has asked his fans to buy tickets, come out and support his team and cricket.

The 22-match tournament begins on Thursday just north of Toronto and concludes on July 15

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Football World Cup 2018: Japan slip through to last 16 despite Poland loss

Football World Cup 2018: Japan slip through to last 16 despite Poland loss
Football World Cup 2018: Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal out

Football World Cup 2018: Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal out
Pakistan register first Champions Trophy win

Pakistan register first Champions Trophy win
England and Belgium battle for World Cup group top spot

England and Belgium battle for World Cup group top spot
Load More load more