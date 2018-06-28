Thu June 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

PPP, PML-N, MMA protest removal of flags, banners

KARACHI: PPP, PML-N and MMA have lodged a joint protest with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after their banners and flags were removed from Karachi over “violation of code of conduct.”

According to details, political opponents met with Sindh Election Commissioner Yousuf Khattak and recorded their protest over the commission’s move to take off banners and posters from the metropolis.

Speaking to media persons, PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that election commission should have taken political parties into confidence before removing the flags and banners.

MMA’s Hafiz Naeem called the commission’s decision as inappropriate.

Chief Election Commissioner Yousaf Khattak defended the move, saying that deputy commissioners had removed only those banners and posters which were placed in violation of the code of conduct. 

