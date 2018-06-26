PMLN mulls over strong response against NAB actions

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to chalk out strong response over National Accountability Bureau (NAB) actions, sources privy to the development said.

Party's Quaid Nawaz Sharif has directed PMLN leaders for protest against NAB actions.



Party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif has directed PMLN leaders for protest against NAB actions.

The development came a day after NAB arrested PMLN’s NA-59 candidate Qamar-ul-Islam in Saaf Pani company scandal. The Accountability court on Tuesday approved his 14 days physical remand.

Qamar-ul-Islam is contesting elections from NA-59 against disgruntled PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudnry Nisar Ali Khan.

Sources said PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned party leaders and directed them to protest against NAB actions.

Nawaz Sharif also called party president Shahbaz Sharif and exchanged views on PMLN’s election campaign.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has demanded immediate release of NA-59 candidate Qamar-ul-Islam.