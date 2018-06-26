Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Global T20 Canada featuring Afridi, Warner, Gayle includes local players

TORONTO, Canada: Global T20 Canada has agreed to include 10 additional local players in the inaugural edition of the professional Twenty20 cricket league.

The move is part of its commitment towards the growth of Canadian cricket, Mercuri Canada Ltd., promoters of the competition, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The inaugural  edition featuring foreign cricket stars such as Shahid Afridi, Steve Smith, David Warner, Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy, will be played from June 28 to July 15.

Geo Super will live broadcast the T20 matches. 

All five franchise teams – Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks – will receive two players each. These players will have a unique opportunity to observe and learn from some of the top international stars in the world of cricket.

Vancouver Knights

Jimmy Hansra – All Rounder

Ravinderpal Singh – Right Hand Batsman

Edmonton Royals

Bupinder Singh Sohal – Left Arm Batsman

Varun Sehdev – All Rounder

Toronto Nationals

Navneet Dhaliwal – All Rounder

Armaan Kapoor – Right Hand Batsman

Montreal Tigers

Arslan Khan – All Rounder

Bhavindu Adhihetty – All Rounder

Winnipeg Hawks

Dhanuka Pathirana – Right Hand Batsman

Faisal Jamkhandi – Right Arm Medium Pacer

