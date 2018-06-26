Global T20 Canada featuring Afridi, Warner, Gayle includes local players

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TORONTO, Canada: Global T20 Canada has agreed to include 10 additional local players in the inaugural edition of the professional Twenty20 cricket league.
The move is part of its commitment towards the growth of Canadian cricket, Mercuri Canada Ltd., promoters of the competition, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The inaugural edition featuring foreign cricket stars such as Shahid Afridi, Steve Smith, David Warner, Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy, will be played from June 28 to July 15.
Geo Super will live broadcast the T20 matches.
All five franchise teams – Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks – will receive two players each. These players will have a unique opportunity to observe and learn from some of the top international stars in the world of cricket.
Vancouver Knights
Jimmy Hansra – All Rounder
Ravinderpal Singh – Right Hand Batsman
Edmonton Royals
Bupinder Singh Sohal – Left Arm Batsman
Varun Sehdev – All Rounder
Toronto Nationals
Navneet Dhaliwal – All Rounder
Armaan Kapoor – Right Hand Batsman
Montreal Tigers
Arslan Khan – All Rounder
Bhavindu Adhihetty – All Rounder
Winnipeg Hawks
Dhanuka Pathirana – Right Hand Batsman
Faisal Jamkhandi – Right Arm Medium Pacer
