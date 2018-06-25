Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

SAMARA, Russia: Luis Suarez helped fire Uruguay into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group A winners on Monday after opening the scoring in their 3-0 win over host nation Russia, who had a man sent off.

A pinpoint free-kick from the Barcelona star and an own goal from Denis Cheryshev put Uruguay 2-0 up inside 23 minutes in Samara before Edinson Cavani added their late third in Samara.

x
Advertisement

Russia were reduced to 10 men after 36 minutes when right-back Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards in a match that will be a reality check for a team that easily won its first two matches.

This is the first time Uruguay have won all three group games at a World Cup finals.

The South Americans will play their last-16 tie in Sochi this Saturday against the Group B runners-up, either Spain, Portugal or Iran.

Russia, who had sealed their spot for the last 16 before the match, will have the consolation of a day´s extra rest and huge support at Moscow´s Luzhniki Stadium when they face the Group B winners on Sunday.

Uruguay stamped their authority early in the group decider.

When Russian midfielder Iury Gazinsky fouled Rodrigo Bentancur on the edge of the area, Suarez expertly placed the direct free-kick in the gap between the out-stretched glove of Russia´s goalkeeper and the post on 10 minutes.

Uruguay doubled their lead when Diego Laxalt´s shot took a wicked deflection off the leg of defender Cheryshev and flew past the despairing Akinfeev on 23 minutes.

It was heart-breaking for Cheryshev, who scored twice in the 5-0 trouncing of Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat
Uruguay, Russia ring changes for World Cup

Uruguay, Russia ring changes for World Cup
Fixing claims: Umar Akmal appears before PCB’s anti-corruption unit

Fixing claims: Umar Akmal appears before PCB’s anti-corruption unit
England World Cup TV audiences beating royal wedding

England World Cup TV audiences beating royal wedding
Load More load more