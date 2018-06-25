Mon June 25, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq safe after road accident

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Naeem ul Haq is safe after his car was involved in an accident on Monday, Geo reported.

According to reports, Haq’s car veered off the road over brake failure and collided with a motorcycle near Bani Gala.

“My car has been slightly damaged but I am safe,” Haq told Geo TV after the accident. 

The accident took place due to brake failure of my vehicle, he said. 

