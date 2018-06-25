Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afridi speaks out over water issue in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket skipper Shahid Afridi has raised questions over issues being faced by Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan over the past 70 years.

Afridi in a tweet, questioned the authorities over their failure to resolve the water issue being faced by Karachi.

x
Advertisement

The former skipper said over 70 years have passed, however, the issues of Karachi --the jugular vein of the country yet to be resolved.

Despite being a coastal city, the residents of Karachi are facing acute water shortage, Afridi lamented, adding that during 70 years the issue of water remained the same.

Afridi questioned how long the water issue would persist?

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

ISPR alerts public over fake telephone calls

ISPR alerts public over fake telephone calls
Female PTI member breaks out in protest at Fawad Chaudhry's presser

Female PTI member breaks out in protest at Fawad Chaudhry's presser

Pakistan Elections 2018: Complete List of PPP Candidates from Sindh

Pakistan Elections 2018: Complete List of PPP Candidates from Sindh
Pakistan Elections 2018: Complete schedule of Imran Khan’s polls campaign

Pakistan Elections 2018: Complete schedule of Imran Khan’s polls campaign
Load More load more