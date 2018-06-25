Afridi speaks out over water issue in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket skipper Shahid Afridi has raised questions over issues being faced by Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan over the past 70 years.



Afridi in a tweet, questioned the authorities over their failure to resolve the water issue being faced by Karachi.

The former skipper said over 70 years have passed, however, the issues of Karachi --the jugular vein of the country yet to be resolved.

Despite being a coastal city, the residents of Karachi are facing acute water shortage, Afridi lamented, adding that during 70 years the issue of water remained the same.

Afridi questioned how long the water issue would persist?