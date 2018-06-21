Thu June 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 21, 2018

Pakistan Navy provides assistance to Iranian boat at open sea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy helicopter provided assistance to stranded Iranian Dhow in North Arabian Sea (NAS) 101 NM (187 KM) off Ormara.

Upon receipt of information about distressed Dhow 'Al Naeemi' bearing flag of Islamic Republic of Iran with 13 crew members (Fishermen) onboard, Pakistan Navy promptly responded and launched search and rescue operation.

After rigorous search efforts in prevailing rough sea conditions at open sea, the stranded dhow was located. The boat crew was dehydrated and also required medical care and edibles.

Pakistan Navy rescue team onboard helicopter provided edibles and medicines to the crew members of the Iranian fishing dhow.

Besides safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront to provide Humanitarian Assistance at sea.

