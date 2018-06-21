'World's longest-serving' Pakistani ambassador Jamsheed Marker passes away

Veteran Pakistani diplomat Jamsheed Marker on Thursday passed away in Karachi, family sources said.

He is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as having been "ambassador to more countries than any other person, according to Geo News.

He was Pakistan's top envoy to the United States and more than a dozen other countries for more than three decades and earned the distinction as the "world's longest-serving ambassador".



Geo News reported that Marker's funeral ceremony will be held at 3:30pm in Bath Island after which his body will be taken to the Tower of Silence in Mehmoodabad.

