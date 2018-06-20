‘Surgical strike by rats’, mice destroyed Rs 1.2 million at Indian ATM machine

NEW DELHI: Rats have reportedly destroyed Rs 1.2 million Indian rupees at an ATM machine in district Tinsukia of Assam state, police said.



The pictures of the shredded notes inside the ATM have gone viral on Facebook and Twitter. Many have called it a “surgical strike by mice”.

According to police, they received a complaint from officials of State Bank of India branch, saying they found notes worth Rs 12,38,000 in shreds in one of its ATMs on the outskirts of Tinsukia town.

Indian media reported that the official said the rats could have entered the machine through a small hole meant for wires.

According to reports, the carcass of a rat was found among the shredded notes. The bank officials managed to salvage another Rs 17,10,000 stored in the ATM.