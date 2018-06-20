Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Surgical strike by rats’, mice destroyed Rs 1.2 million at Indian ATM machine

NEW DELHI: Rats have reportedly destroyed Rs 1.2 million Indian rupees at an ATM machine in district Tinsukia of Assam state, police said.

x
Advertisement

The pictures of the shredded notes inside the ATM have gone viral on Facebook and Twitter. Many have called it a “surgical strike by mice”.

According to police, they received a complaint from officials of State Bank of India branch, saying they found notes worth Rs 12,38,000 in shreds in one of its ATMs on the outskirts of Tinsukia town.

Indian media reported that the official said the rats could have entered the machine through a small hole meant for wires.

According to reports, the carcass of a rat was found among the shredded notes. The bank officials managed to salvage another Rs 17,10,000 stored in the ATM.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Norway tests tiny electric plane

Norway tests tiny electric plane
UK PM calls US images of migrant children ´deeply disturbing´

UK PM calls US images of migrant children ´deeply disturbing´
At least 60 dead after migrant boat sinks: survivors

At least 60 dead after migrant boat sinks: survivors
EU leaders to hold crisis talks on migration

EU leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Load More load more