Renowned Urdu writer Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi passes away

KARACHI: Renowned Urdu humour writer Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi has died here on Wednesday. He was 94.



Yusufi was admitted at a private hospital a few days back after contracting pneumonia. He was shifted to ventilator after his health deteriorated.



Yusufi also served as the head of several national and government and private financial institutions.

He received Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award in 1999 and Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award in 2002, the highest literary honour by the government of Pakistan.

Yusufi was born in a learned family of Jaipur, Rajasthan on 4 September 1923. He completed his early education in Rajputana and earned B.A. from Agra University while M.A. Philosophy and LL.B from Aligarh Muslim University. After partition of the sub continent, his family migrated to Karachi, Pakistan.

Yusufi served the Urdu literature throughout his life.

He joined banking sector and was awarded Quaid-i-Azam Memorial Medal for distinguished services in banking.

The prominent humuor books include Chiragh Talay (1961), Khakam-ba-dahan (1969), Zarguzasht (1976), Aab-i-gum (1990), Sham-e-Shair-e-Yaaraan (2014).

